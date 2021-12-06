Phong Nguyen
Phong Nguyen is the author of three novels: The Bronze Drum (Grand Central Publishing, 2021), Roundabout: An Improvisational Fiction (Moon City Press, 2020), and The Adventures of Joe Harper (Outpost19, 2016, winner of the Prairie Heritage Book Award); and two short fiction collections: Pages from the Textbook of Alternate History (Mastodon Publishing, 2019) and Memory Sickness and Other Stories (Elixir Press, 2011). He is the Miller Family Endowed Chair in Literature and Writing at the University of Missouri, where he teaches fiction-writing.Read More
By the Author
Bronze Drum
A stunning novel of ancient Vietnam based on the true story of two warrior sisters who raised an army of women to overthrow the Han…