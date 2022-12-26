Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Phoebe Wahl
Phoebe Wahl is an award-winning illustrator and surface designer. She graduated from Rhode Island School of Design and has published several acclaimed picture books including Little Witch Hazel and The Blue House. Her clients include Maisonette, Patagonia, and The New York Times. She lives with her family in Bellingham, Washington, in an old house with sunflowers in the garden. She invites you to visit her on Instagram @phoebewahl.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Phoebe's Diary
Drawn from real life, here is a bracingly honest, irresistible illustrated diary of a teenage girl that captures the explosive turmoil and ecstasy of adolescence.…