Phoebe Wahl

Phoebe Wahl is an award-winning illustrator and surface designer. She graduated from Rhode Island School of Design and has published several acclaimed picture books including Little Witch Hazel and The Blue House. Her clients include Maisonette, Patagonia, and The New York Times. She lives with her family in Bellingham, Washington, in an old house with sunflowers in the garden. She invites you to visit her on Instagram @phoebewahl.



