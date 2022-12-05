Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Philip William Gold
Dr. Philip Gold is one of the world’s leading researchers of depressive illness. Since 1974, he has worked at the National Institute of Health where he has served as Chief of Neuroendocrine Research and Senior Investigator in the National Institute of Mental Health Intramural Research Program, and Chief of the Section on Neuroendocrinology. For over 20 years, he headed one of the country’s leading clinical research laboratories consisting of 30 individuals at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in the study of the biological basis of depressive illness.Read More
By the Author
Breaking Through Depression
For the millions who struggle with depression and those who support them—an inspiring exploration of the recent advances and remarkable new methods that offer promising…