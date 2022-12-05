Philip William Gold

Dr. Philip Gold is one of the world’s leading researchers of depressive illness. Since 1974, he has worked at the National Institute of Health where he has served as Chief of Neuroendocrine Research and Senior Investigator in the National Institute of Mental Health Intramural Research Program, and Chief of the Section on Neuroendocrinology. For over 20 years, he headed one of the country’s leading clinical research laboratories consisting of 30 individuals at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in the study of the biological basis of depressive illness.