Philip S. Foner
Philip S. Foner, is emeritus professor of history at Lincoln University, Pennsylvania. Among his many books are the four-volume History of Black Americans, the nine-volume History of the Labor Movement in the United States, and the two-volume Women and the American Labor Movement.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Frederick Douglass On Women's Rights
In their long, continuing struggle for equality, American women have had to rely primarily on their own resources, which have been considerable. Yet many men…