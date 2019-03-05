Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Philip Bunting

Philip Bunting is the author and the illustrator of Mopoke and Sandcastle, among others. He loves making and reading picture books, and he believes that the very best ones encourage children to ask questions, chat, laugh, be silly, be serious, think, and interact. He lives in Queensland, Australia.
