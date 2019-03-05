Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Philip Bunting
Philip Bunting is the author and the illustrator of Mopoke and Sandcastle, among others. He loves making and reading picture books, and he believes that the very best ones encourage children to ask questions, chat, laugh, be silly, be serious, think, and interact. He lives in Queensland, Australia.Read More
By the Author
How Did I Get Here?
From the Big Bang to your birthday, and (almost) everything in between, this funny and informative book tells your story.You are one of the newest…