Phil Cooke

Phil Cooke is a filmmaker, media consultant, and working Hollywood producer with a Ph.D. in Theology. He’s appeared on NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, CNN, Fox News, and his work has been profiled in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and the Wall Street Journal. In addition to writing his blog at philcooke.com, he also blogs for the Huffington Post, and has been a contributor to Fast Company, Forbes.com, Wired.com, and FoxNews.com. Phil has been a long-time member of the Academy of Tevelevision Arts and Sciences. Phil and his wife, Kathy, live in Los Angeles, California.



Jonathan Bock began his career in marketing at Warner Bros. He’s the founder of Grace Hill Media, which has marketed more than 400 major motion pictures and television projects to Christian audiences worldwide. He is a member of the Producers Guild of America (PGA) and an elder at Bel Air Prespyterian Church Los Angeles. Jonathan lives in Los Angeles, California.