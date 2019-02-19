PhD Leslie Wickman

Leslie Wickman, Ph.D, is an internationally respected research scientist, engineering consultant, author and inspirational speaker. For more than a decade Wickman was an engineer for Lockheed Martin Missiles & Space, where she worked on NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and International Space Station Programs, receiving commendations from NASA for her contributions and being designated as Lockheed's Corporate Astronaut. After spending the past 15 years in academia, she currently works as a research scientist with government think tanks on technical and political aspects of national aerospace and defense issues. Dr. Wickman has lectured around the world on satellite servicing, spaceflight physiology, astronaut training and operations, as well as various topics in astronomy, environmental stewardship, and the interface between science and theology. Wickman is also a dedicated athlete, playing competitive beach doubles volleyball with CBVA & FIVB, as well as both indoor and beach volleyball for Athletes in Action in Bolivia, Brazil, and South Africa. She is now retired from women's professional tackle football, but not before earning All-Conference recognition and helping her team, the California Quake, win the Women's World Bowl. Wickman holds a master's degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering and a doctoral degree in human factors and biomechanics, both from Stanford University. She graduated magna cum laude from Willamette University with a bachelor's degree in political science.

