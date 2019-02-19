Ph.D. Joneal Kirby
Joneal Kirby, Ph.D., is a marriage and family therapist and the founding director of Christian Counseling and Resource Center. Dr. Kirby established Heart to Home, a women’s mentoring relationship which encourages spiritually meaningful, cross-generational friendships. She lives in West Monroe, Louisiana.
By the Author
Heartfelt
The busyness, pace, and stress of the modern world is leading women of all generations into a growing sense of isolation and discouragement. Dr. Kirby…