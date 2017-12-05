Petra Kolber

Petra Kolber is an internationally renowned fitness expert and wellness leader who is known throughout the industry as a crusader for change and a beacon of authentic happiness. In her 25 years in the fitness world, she has starred in and choreographed sixty award-winning videos and fitness programs, and has spoken live to thousands of motivated followers. As a national workshop leader and keynote speaker, she inspires people around the globe to stand up for their lives and live profoundly from their hearts. She has been a consultant and contributor to many national fitness magazines and has been named Fitness Crusader Of The Year by Health Magazine. She has been the face and voice of leading food and fitness companies such as Reebok, Spry Living, Yes Fitness Music, and California Walnuts.



As a two-time cancer survivor, she is passionate about waking people up to the precious gift of time. Her mission is to inspire people to move more and fear less, so that they can stretch their dreams, strengthen their courage muscle and build an inspired life, full of joy and gratitude. In her spare time, Petra is an aspiring DJ, a budding cook, an avid traveler, and podcast maven who feels deeply blessed on the mornings she can wake up early enough to watch the sunrise.