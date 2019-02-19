Peter Rosenberger
Peter W. Rosenberger is the president of Standing With Hope, a non-profit prosthetic limb outreach founded by Peter and his wife, Gracie. He has an extensive media, speaking, and writing history where he covers such issues as chronic pain, caregiving, disability, and God’s provision in suffering. Whether in writings, live appearances, or his weekly radio show, Peter combines a well-honed sense of humor with practical tips to those buckling under the strain of caring for a loved one. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where he has been the primary caregiver for Gracie, a double amputee, for nearly 30 years.
By the Author
Hope for the Caregiver
There are 65.7 million caregivers in America, making up 29 percent of the U.S. adult population. Where does the caregiver turn when dealing with their…