Peter Nowalk was born in New Jersey and is a graduate of Brown University. He worked as an assistant at an agency, production company, and major studio before becoming a writer. He resides in Los Angeles.

Hillary Stamm, raised in Seattle, Washington, is a graduate of Stanford University. She’s worked for a bevy of production companies, as well as the chairman of a motion picture studio. She lives with her husband in Los Angeles and is working on her first novel.