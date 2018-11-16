Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Peter Nichols
Peter Nichols, in addition to his sailing adventures, has worked in the film business as a screenwriter, propmaker, and ship-wrangler. He lives in Northern California.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Voyage to the North Star
"An old-fashioned adventure yarn . . . Nichols's story pulses with action that is given an extra measure of verisimilitude by his deep knowledge of…