Peter Nelson
Pete Nelson's writing has been published in numerous publications, including Harper's, Esquire, Men's Health, Outside, and Rolling Stone. He is an award-winning author of seventeen books, the most recent being Left for Dead. He lives in South Salem, New York.
By the Author
A More Unbending Battle
The night broke open in a storm of explosions and fire. The sound of shells whizzing overhead, screeching through the night like wounded pheasants, was…