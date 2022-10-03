Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Peter Gleick
Peter Gleick is perhaps the world’s most widely known and widely cited water expert. Educated at Yale and Berkeley, he went on to co-found the Pacific Institute, the leading independent research group devoted to finding solutions to the world’s most pressing water problems. He is a scientist by training, winner of a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” award, and an elected member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. In 2018 he was awarded the Carl Sagan Prize for Science Popularization. He lives in Oakland, California.Read More
The Three Ages of Water
The human story is inextricably linked to water. Without air, we cannot exist. But how we exist, how we sustain ourselves, where we build our…