Peter Gleick

Peter Gleick is perhaps the world’s most widely known and widely cited water expert. Educated at Yale and Berkeley, he went on to co-found the Pacific Institute, the leading independent research group devoted to finding solutions to the world’s most pressing water problems. He is a scientist by training, winner of a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” award, and an elected member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. In 2018 he was awarded the Carl Sagan Prize for Science Popularization. He lives in Oakland, California.



