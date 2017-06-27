Peter Cowie
Peter Cowie is founding editor of the annual International Film Guide and author of The Cinema of Orson Welles (available from Da Capo Press) and Ingmar Bergman: A Critical Biography. He is now senior international advisor to the publication and lives in London.Read More
By the Author
The Apocalypse Now Book
The making of Francis Ford Coppola's epic, based on unprecedented access to his private archives The movie took years to be filmed and edited, and…
Coppola
"Cowie's cinematically literate biography balances a vivid portrait of Francis Ford Coppola with jargon-free analysis of his films."--ChoiceBy 1982 Francis Ford Coppola had won five…