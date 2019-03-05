Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Pete Townshend
Pete Townshend is the lead guitarist and principal songwriter of The Who — one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century, selling over 100 million records worldwide — and the composer of the rock operas Tommy and Quadrophenia.Read More
By the Author
The Age of Anxiety
In his debut novel, rock legend Pete Townshend explores the anxiety of modern life and madness in a story that stretches across two generations of…