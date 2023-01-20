Penny Gentieu is a New York professional photographer who has specialized in photographing babies and children for the past 12 years. Her photographs are exhibited and published worldwide, and she has to her credit over 100 magazine covers, including Time, Newsweek, American Baby, Baby Talk, New York, USA Weekend, and Parents. Penny is the author/photographer of Wow! Babies, to be published by Crown Publishing in Fall 1997.

Jack Moore was an advertising consultant and comedy writer. A natural entertainer of children, he became an expert at making babies laugh when his son, Brick, was born.