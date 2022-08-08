Orders over $45 ship FREE

Peggy O’Donnell Heffington

Peggy O’Donnell Heffington is an instructional professor of history at the University of Chicago and teaches on feminism, women’s movements, and human rights. Her writing can be found in Jezebel,the Los Angeles Review of Books, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. She received her PhD in history from the University of California, Berkeley. 
