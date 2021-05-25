Pedro Moura
Pedro Moura is a senior writer at The Athletic, a sports site with more than a million paid subscribers. He has covered the Dodgers full time for three years, and part time for five years before that at the Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register. Previously, he worked at ESPN.com. His work has been cited in The Best American Sports Writing. He currently lives in Los Angeles.Read More
By the Author
How to Beat a Broken Game
The inside story of how the Dodgers won their first championship in more than 30 years--but helped cripple the sport of baseball in the process.For…