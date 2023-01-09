Free shipping on orders $35+
Paula Poundstone
Paula Poundstone is a popular panelist on NPR’s weekly comedy quiz program Wait Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me!. She tours regularly, performing standup throughout the country. Poundstone was the first woman ever to share the stage with the President as host at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. She has had numerous HBO specials, starred in her own series on HBO and ABC, is included in Comedy Central’s list of Top 100 Comics of All Time, and has won an American Comedy Award. The National Spokesperson for the ALA’s United for Libraries Volunteer Network, she is also the author of There’s Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say.
The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness
“A remarkable journey. I laughed. I cried. I got another cat.” —Lily Tomlin “Paula Poundstone is the funniest human being I have ever known.” —Peter Sagal,…