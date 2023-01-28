Paul Wilkes is the author, most recently, of In Due Season: A Catholic Life, chosen by Publishers Weekly as one of 2009’s 100 outstanding books. His articles have appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and The New York Times Magazine. He is the founder of Homes of Hope India-U.S., which shelters and educates orphan girls in India, and cofounder of CHIPS (Christian Help in Park Slope), a Brooklyn center serving poor and homeless young women and mothers for over 35 years. He lives with his wife in Wilmington, North Carolina.