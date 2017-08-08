Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Paul Sohn
Paul Sohn is the founder of QARA, an organization that empowers twenty-somethings to discover their God-given identity and calling. He is an award-winning blogger, leadership coach, and speaker. His blog has been ranked one of the Top 50 Leadership Blogs to Follow. Christianity Today has named Paul among the Top 33 Under 33 Christian Millennials to watch.Read More
By the Author
Quarter-Life Calling
A young leadership expert guides fellow Christian Millennials on their quest to live and work meaningfully. Even though he seemed to have achieved it all,…