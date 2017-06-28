Paul Oliver
Paul Oliver is an eminent writer on the history of the blues. From an early age he collected blues records and books on the blues, publishing his first article in Jazz Journal in 1951. Since that time he has published dozens of books on the history of the blues and blues music, including Conversations with the Blues, The Story of the Blues, and Blues Fell this Morning. He lives in Oxford, England.Read More
By the Author
Barrelhouse Blues
In the 1920s, Southern record companies ventured to cities like Dallas, Atlanta, and New Orleans, where they set up primitive recording equipment in makeshift studios.…
Screening The Blues
The noted blues scholar Paul Oliver here examines the many different skeins of the blues form, relating them to other black traditions--musical and religious--and tracing…