Paul M. Angle
Paul M. Angle, one of the nation’s outstanding Lincoln scholars, was director of the Chicago Historical Society and author of Mary Lincoln: Wife and Widow (with Carl Sandburg), Abraham Lincoln: 1854–1861, and A Shelf of Lincoln Books.
By the Author
The Lincoln Reader
The Lincoln Reader is a biography of Abraham Lincoln written by sixty-five authors. Paul Angle, the noted Lincoln scholar, selected passages from the works on…