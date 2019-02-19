Paul Kent
Paul Kent has authored eight books and coauthored or contributed to many more. His goal is to spur interest in the Bible for readers of all ages and backgrounds. Paul has loved the Star Wars saga since he saw the original movie poster at age eleven. . .though his parents didn’t let him see the film until a year later! Paul and his wife, Laurie, also a Star Wars fan, have adopted three children and live near Grand Rapids, Michigan.Read More
By the Author
The Real Force
The Force Awakens, the Fall 2015 installment in the Star Wars franchise, promises to excite the longtime enthusiast and enthrall a new generation of admirers.…