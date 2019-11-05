Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Paul Dye
Paul Dye is a former Flight Director for NASA. He has over forty years of aviation experience as an engineer, builder, and pilot. He earned his degree in Aeronautical Engineering with a specialization in aircraft design and flight testing from the University of Minnesota in 1982. He retired from NASA in 2013 as the longest-serving Flight Director in U.S. history, having been involved in thirty-nine missions as a Flight Director, nine of those as the lead Flight Director. He has received a NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, a NASA Exceptional Service Medal (three times), and a Presidential Medal. Dye is now a leadership consultant and speaker available to corporations and groups who wish to better their organizations and people, as well as the Editor-in-Chief of Kitplanes magazine.Read More
By the Author
Shuttle, Houston
In the tradition of Chris Kraft's Flight and Gene Kranz's Failure Is Not an Option, from the longest-serving Flight Director in NASA's history, a revealing…