Paul Cappiello is highly regarded as a teacher, writer, garden designer, and gardener. He is known locally, nationally, and internationally for his 20 years of research of cold tolerance, propagation, nursery production, and work on selection, introduction, and evaluation of new ornamental plants. He routinely presents lectures across the country to gardeners, college classes, horticultural professionals, and academic audiences. His work has appeared in over 100 publications. Paul and his wife, Carolyn, and son, Christopher, live in Louisville, Kentucky.