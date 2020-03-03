Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Paul Betts
Paul Betts is a professor of European history at St. Antony’s College, Oxford, and the author of several books, most recently Within Walls: Private Life in the German Democratic Republic, which won the Fraenkel Prize in Contemporary History. He lives in Oxford, England.Read More
By the Author
Ruin and Renewal
From an award-winning historian, a panoramic account of Europe after the depravity of World War IIIn 1945, Europe lay in ruins. Some fifty million people…