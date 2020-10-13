Paul A Volcker

Paul A. Volcker worked in the United States Federal Government for almost thirty years, culminating in two terms as chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System from 1979-1987. Earlier he served as Undersecretary of the Treasury for Monetary Affairs and president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



Since leaving the Federal Reserve Mr. Volcker continued his public service: as chairman of the Volcker Alliance; as head of President Obama’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board; chair of the investigation of the UN’s Oil-for-Food program; and head of the committee formed by Swiss and Jewish organizations to investigate deposit accounts and other assets in Swiss banks of victims of Nazi persecution and to arrange for their disposition.



Educated at Princeton, Harvard, and the London School of Economics, Mr. Volcker was a recipient of honorary doctorates from each of his “alma maters,” as well as a number of other American and foreign universities.



Christine Harper has been a financial reporter and editor for more than two decades. She is the editor of Bloomberg Markets and previously was executive editor responsible for overseeing Bloomberg News‘s global coverage of financial companies.