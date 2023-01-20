Popular author of Your Puppy, Your Dog, Pat Storer has designed her book to guide both parents and children on the care of their furry family addition. She has trained dogs in herding, carting, weight pull, obedience, tracking, and schutzhund (protection). Additionally, she has been the leader of 4-H groups in domestic and animal sciences for many years. She is a member of the American Rottweiler Club, founded the Houston Area Rottweiler Fanciers, and was a former officer of each affiliation. Not only is she experienced with upbringing man’s best friend–she also raises two breeds of AKC dogs–but Pat has owned an exotic animal ranch for over 25 years. Using this experience, she has been writing freelance articles and handbooks on various exotic animals for over 15 years. Pat has lectured on exotic animals and birds, and dog training and temperament at numerous expositions, sales club meetings and Purdue University. She currently lives in Columbus, Texas.