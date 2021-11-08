Pardis Mahdavi

Pardis Mahdavi, PhD is the Dean of Social Sciences and Director of the School of Social Transformation at Arizona State University. She has been a fellow at the Social Sciences Research Council, the American Council on Learned Societies, Google Ideas, and the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.



Dr. Mahdavi's career began as a journalist, writing for the Los Angeles Times Magazine. She continues to write for Foreign Affairs, Huffington Post, The Conversation, as well as Ms.Magazine. Her work has been featured in her academic books as well as numerous public opinion and policy pieces.



Dr. Mahdavi has published four single authored books and one edited volume in addition to numerous journal and news articles. She is the author of Passionate Uprisings: Iran’s Sexual Revolution, as well as multiple essays on the significance of sexual politics in the Arab Spring and Green Movement across the Middle East. More recently, her work on sexual politics has been featured in Foreign Affairs, Zocalo, the Denver Post, as well as Facebook Watch.