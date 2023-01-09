Page Dickey is a garden designer and author of multiple books, including Gardens in the Spirit of Place, Inside Out, and Embroidered Ground. She lectures around the country about plants and garden design, and has written articles for House and Garden, Architectural Digest, Horticulture, Fine Gardening, and Garden Design. Her former garden, Duck Hill, has been featured in the New York Times, Elle Décor, and Vogue. She now lives and gardens in Falls Village, Connecticut, on 17 acres with a view of the Berkshire hills.