Omar Abbosh is group chief executive of Accenture’s Communications, Media & Technology operating group and is a member of Accenture’s Global Management Committee. He has served as the global client lead for leading multinational companies where he advised client executives on major strategic issues for their businesses. Mr. Abbosh joined Accenture in 1989 and became a partner in 1998. He holds a degree in electronic engineering from Cambridge University and a master’s degree in business administration from INSEAD.