Olivia Harvard

Olivia Harvard is a twenty-year-old university student from Australia. As a writer, her achievements include becoming a Wattpad star, three-year Watty award winner, Wattpad ambassador and official editor. And in between her writing and studies, she enjoys fingerling over pictures of dogs and eating lots of food.
