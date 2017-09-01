Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Olivia Harvard
Olivia Harvard is a twenty-year-old university student from Australia. As a writer, her achievements include becoming a Wattpad star, three-year Watty award winner, Wattpad ambassador and official editor. And in between her writing and studies, she enjoys fingerling over pictures of dogs and eating lots of food.Read More
By the Author
Confessions About Colton
CONFESSIONS ABOUT COLTON is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad - an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group, a leading publisher, and…