Olivette Otele
Olivette Otele is professor of the history of slavery at the University of Bristol and vice president of the Royal Historical Society. She is the first Black woman to be appointed to a professorial chair in history in the UK, and her writing has appeared in the Guardian, BBC Extra, and Times Higher Education. She lives in the UK.Read More
By the Author
African Europeans
A dazzling history of Africans in Europe, revealing their unacknowledged role in shaping the continent Conventional wisdom holds that Africans are only a recent presence…