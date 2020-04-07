Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ocean Malandra
In 2009, Ocean Malandra embarked on what was meant to be a journey across South America from north to south, starting in Colombia. After overstaying his six-month visa in Colombia because he was having the time of his life studying salsa in Cali and dancing the night away, he finally crossed the border into Ecuador-only to turn around a month later and come back to Colombia.
Ocean is a widely published writer who divides his time between Northern California and South America. His articles appear in diverse sites and publications including Alternet.org, USA Today, Business Insider, High Times, Paste Magazine, Vice.com, Parabola Magazine, International Living Magazine, MassRoots, and many more. He specializes in writing about sustainable gastronomy, socially conscious travel, and solution-based environmentalism.
By the Author
Moon Cartagena & Colombia's Caribbean Coast
Romantic cobblestone streets and ancient ruins, golden beaches and turquoise waters: Colombia's Caribbean coastline offers relaxation and adventure in equal measure. Dive right in with…