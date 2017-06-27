Norma Broude and Mary D. Garrard are professors of art history at the American University in Washington, D.C., and are leading scholars in the field of feminist art history. Broude is the author of The Macchiaioli: Italian Painters of the Nineteenth Century (1987), Impressionism, A Feminist Reading: The Gendering of Art, Science, and Nature in the Nineteenth Century (1991), and Georges Seurat (1992). Garrard has written articles and reviews on feminism and art history, Jacopo Sansovino, Michelangelo and Raphael, and Renaissance sculpture. She is the author of Artemisia Gentileschi: The Image of the Female Hero in Italian Baroque Art (1989) and, with Broude, the coeditor of Feminism and Art History: Questioning the Litany (1982). Norma Broude and Mary D. Garrard are professors of art history at the American University in Washington, D.C., and are leading scholars in the field of feminist art history. Broude is the author of The Macchiaioli: Italian Painters of the Nineteenth Century (1987), Impressionism, A Feminist Reading: The Gendering of Art, Science, and Nature in the Nineteenth Century (1991), and Georges Seurat (1992). Garrard has written articles and reviews on feminism and art history, Jacopo Sansovino, Michelangelo and Raphael, and Renaissance sculpture. She is the author of Artemisia Gentileschi: The Image of the Female Hero in Italian Baroque Art (1989) and, with Broude, the coeditor of Feminism and Art History: Questioning the Litany (1982).