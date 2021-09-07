Noga Arikha

Noga Arikha is a philosopher, working at the intersection of neuroscience, clinical psychology, and philosophy of mind. She is a Research Associate at the Institut Jean Nicod of the Ecole Normale Superieure, an associate fellow of the Warburg Institute, and a member of the SPHERE Research Unit of Université Paris 7 Diderot. Her writing has appeared in Lapham’s Quarterly, Politico, New York Daily News, Aeon, Architectural Digest, Indian Quarterly, and elsewhere. Her first book, Passions and Tempers, was a New York Times Review Editor’s Choice and one of the Washington Post Best Non-Fiction Books for 2007. Arikha lives with her family in Tuscany.