NOFX

NOFX formed in 1983 and has since released over a dozen albums, sold more than eight million records, toured 42 countries on six continents, founded one of the most successful indie labels in the world, and starred in their own reality TV show. They are based in California.

Jeff Alulis is a writer, filmmaker, and musician living and working in Los Angeles.
