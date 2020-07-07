Nina Siegal is an American novelist and journalist who’s lived in Amsterdam for over a decade, who’s published two novels (the first a literary mystery), and who is a regular contributor to the New York Times. A Western European culture correspondent for American readers, she is deeply immersed in Dutch culture (in fact reports on it for the Times). She is also a single parent to an adolescent girl. A graduate of University of Iowa MFA program and Yale University, she was raised in New York City and currently lives with her daughter in Amsterdam, Holland.