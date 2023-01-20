Nikki Furrer runs one of the 12 cannabis cultivation centers in Illinois, where she develops strains and products for women, and the medicine that is most effective for women’s conditions. She has worked as a bud tender and grower in Denver, standing behind the counter with every product on the Colorado medical market, helping patients find the best medicine for them. Her oils, edibles, and topicals are the most popular cannabis products in Illinois, and are stocked in more dispensaries than any other cultivator's. She compares her experience of wholesaling cannabis (from packaging design, to sending free and review samples, to offering tips for hand-selling, to pushing the backlist) to the role of publishers and sales reps who worked with her when she was a founder and manager of Puddin’Head books in St. Louis. She currently lives in both Chicago, IL and St. Louis, MO.