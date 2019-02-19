Nika Maples

When Nika was twenty years old a massive brainstem stroke left her unable to walk, speak, or even blink. Doctors warned her family she had as little as 48 hours to live. While trapped within her own body, unable to communicate her consciousness, all Nika could do was pray. Her faith sustained her and a year later she walked back onto her college campus on her own two feet. Nika went on to earn a BS in mass communication and an MA in English Education. In 2007 she was named the Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. She now writes and speaks full time, sharing her story of hope and endurance with groups across the country. Nika lives in Fort Worth, Texas.