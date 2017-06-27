Nigel Goldenfeld is Professor of Physics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge (U.K.) in 1982, and for the years 1982-1985 was a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Theoretical Physics, University of California at Santa Barbara. He is a University Scholar of the University of Illinois, a Fellow of the American Physical Society, a recipient of the Xerox Award for research, a member of the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Theoretical and Applied Finance, and was an Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Fellow from 1987-1991. David Pines is research professor of physics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He has made pioneering contributions to an understanding of many-body problems in condensed matter and nuclear physics, and to theoretical astrophysics. editor of Perseus' Frontiers in Physics series and former editor of American Physical Society's Reviews of Modern Physics, Dr. Pines is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Philosophical Society, a foreign member of the USSR Academy of Sciences, a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Dr. Pines has received a number of awards, including the Eugene Feenberg Memorial Medal for Contributions to Many-Body Theory; the P.A.M. Dirac Silver Medal for the Advancement of Theoretical Physics; and the Friemann Prize in Condensed Matter Physics.