Nicole Szanto

Nicole Szanto is a freelance writer who lives in Glenbrook, NV, a stone’s throw from gorgeous Lake Tahoe. She’s a hiker, backpacker, skier, and kayaker, but she’s also passionate about the less adventurous aspects of Tahoe travel, including its amazing beaches, local shops, and breweries.



Nicole has kayaked all Tahoe’s shores and drank a pint at every craft brewery between South Lake and Truckee. She’s sought out the area’s best swimming holes and gone on expeditions to find its hidden hot springs. She can lead travelers to that perfect stretch of beach even on crowded weekends, and knows how to have a stellar ski trip without breaking the bank.



Nicole has developed content for Reno Food Tours, and currently covers outdoor recreation in Tahoe for websites such as Weekend Sherpa.

