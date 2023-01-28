Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Nicole Boles
Nicole Bouchard Boles is an expert in no-cost philanthropy and works with companies and individuals to help incorporate giving into their everyday lives. She lives with her family in Alberta, Canada.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How to Be an Everyday Philanthropist
Want to help make your community, your town—your world—a better place, but don’t know where to begin? How To Be An Everyday Philanthropist shows you…