Nicolas DiDomizio
Nicolas DiDomizio holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Connecticut State University and a master’s degree from NYU. Prior to his career in fiction, he wrote for the internet for several years while also working in corporate roles at Condé Nast, MTV, and more. He lives in upstate New York with his partner Graig and their adorably grumpy bulldog, Tank. Burn It All Down is his debut novel.Read More
Follow him on Twitter at @ctnicolas and Instagram at @nicdidomiziobooks.
By the Author
Burn It All Down
Take the ride of a lifetime with this mother/son, crime/revenge thriller James Patterson praises as “audacious, addictive, highly entertaining.” Eighteen-year-old aspiring comic Joey Rossi just found…