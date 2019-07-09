Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nicola Tallis
Nicola Tallis received her doctorate in history from the University of Winchester. The author of several books, she has previously lectured at the University of Winchester and worked with Historic Royal Palaces and the National Trust. She lives just outside Bath, UK.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Uncrowned Queen
A sumptuous biography of Lady Margaret Beaufort, matriarch of the Tudor dynasty In 1485, Henry VII became the first Tudor king of England. His victory…