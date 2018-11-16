Nicola Morgan

Nicola Morgan is a multi-award-winning author and international expert on teenage brains and mental health, how stress impacts well-being and performance, effects of screens and social media and the science of reading for pleasure. A former teacher and dyslexia specialist, Nicola was a prize-winning novelist whose career changed after the success of her best-selling examination of the teenage brain, Blame My Brain, short-listed for the Aventis Prize, and The Teenage Guide to Stress, winner of the School Library Association award in both readers’ and judges’ categories. The Teenage Guide to Friends, her popular teaching resources, and the forthcoming Positively Teenage and The Teenage Guide to Life Online, have established Nicola as the go-to expert in her field.