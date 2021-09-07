Nicklas Brendborg
Nicklas Brendborg is a PhD student of molecular biology at the University of Copenhagen and is one of the most promising research talents in the field. He was featured young scientist at the Novo Nordisk International Talent Program and was awarded the Novo Scholarship. In 2015, Brendborg published his first book, Top Student. He also co-authored Lars Tvede's bestseller Supertrends.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Jellyfish Age Backwards
Humans have long sought the fountain of youth, but it was usually more philosophical than practical. Recent advances in medicine and technology have expanded the…