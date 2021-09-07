Nicklas Brendborg

Nicklas Brendborg is a PhD student of molecular biology at the University of Copenhagen and is one of the most promising research talents in the field. He was featured young scientist at the Novo Nordisk International Talent Program and was awarded the Novo Scholarship. In 2015, Brendborg published his first book, Top Student. He also co-authored Lars Tvede's bestseller Supertrends.

