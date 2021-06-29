Nick Timiraos

Nick Timiraos has been The Wall Street Journal’s chief Fed scribe for the last three years, a period that spans all of Powell’s term in office and makes him uniquely positioned to tell this story now. His storytelling perch is one of the paper’s highest profile assignments, and traders pay close attention to his work given his authoritative reporting and excellent access to key players at the Fed, the 12 reserve banks in its system, and across Wall Street. He also maintains close contacts with sources at the White House, Treasury Department and executive branch agencies. Nick has been at the Journal for 14 years, first in New York and now in Washington.